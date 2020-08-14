Left Menu
Hezbollah chief says UAE-Israeli deal was favour to Trump

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:53 IST
The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Friday condemned the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties as a betrayal of Islam and Arabs, saying it was done as a favor to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech that Trump announced the deal because he needed "an achievement" ahead of U.S. elections. He said he expected a number of Arab states to follow the UAE example to "satisfy" Washington.

