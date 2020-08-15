Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lima Group members reject Venezuelan parliamentary elections

"We express our firm rejection of the illegitimate regime's announcement of the celebration of parliamentary elections without the minimum guarantees and without the participation of all political forces," said the declaration co-signed by Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru. The Lima Group, which includes countries from across Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Canada, has long called for a transition government and free elections in Venezuela.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 04:30 IST
Lima Group members reject Venezuelan parliamentary elections

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations said on Friday it rejects plans by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold legislative elections without participation by all political parties. "We express our firm rejection of the illegitimate regime's announcement of the celebration of parliamentary elections without the minimum guarantees and without the participation of all political forces," said the declaration co-signed by Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru.

The Lima Group, which includes countries from across Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Canada, has long called for a transition government and free elections in Venezuela. The group - together with the United States and European nations - accuses Maduro of manipulating Venezuela's 2018 presidential contest and refuses to recognize the results. Maduro, in power since 2013 in the OPEC member nation, says he won reelection fairly.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is recognized by dozens of countries as the legitimate leader of his country. His administration also signed on to the statement. Colombian President Ivan Duque said earlier on Friday the December contest for the national assembly are a bid by Maduro to seize control of the body, the last bastion of opposition power.

"We cannot support, validate, applaud or recognize this process, which we already know is a fraudulent process meant to continue to silence independent voices," said Duque, who opened the group's virtual meeting. Argentina confirmed its deputy foreign minister participated in the meeting, but said it did not agree with the position of some Venezuelan political parties who have said they will boycott the elections, saying every citizen needed representation in "free, fair and impartial" polls.

In another statement, European Union countries, the United States and some group members said relief from sanctions could be provided if there was progress towards a transitional government and free elections. Britain on Friday called on Venezuela to establish a transitional government and swiftly hold free presidential elections, due to the impact of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran FM says West using Beirut blast to dictate policies

Irans top diplomat on Friday accused Western countries of taking advantage of Beiruts massive explosion last week that killed and injured thousands to dictate their own policies on Lebanon. The comments by Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Ja...

U.S. loses Iran arms embargo bid as Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

The United States lost a bid on Friday to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid confrontation over a U.S. threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehra...

U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

The U.S. Postal Services internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on...

After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum

After more than two years of browbeating and trade sanctions on Canada and Mexico, President Donald Trump strong-armed the United States neighbors into agreeing to supplant a 25-year-old North American trade agreement with one of his own. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020