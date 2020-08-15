Left Menu
Will soon unveil a new cyber security policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy.

Updated: 15-08-2020 08:59 IST
PM Modi delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy. "Within next 1000 days, over 6 lakh villages will be connected with a fiber-optic network; we will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

"Participation of rural India and villages in Digital India is necessary. We are rapidly expanding our optical fibre network. It will reach every gram panchayat within 1,000 days." he added The Prime Minister also stated that country's progress is seen in all fields in past six years and added that "be it providing every household with electricity, cooking gas, creating bank accounts for the poor or building toilets in all houses, India has progressed a lot in every field in the last six years." (ANI)

