Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump gets verified account on TikTok competitor Triller

Trump on Friday ordered ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days. TikTok is best known for viral dance videos that capture the American teenage zeitgeist, but U.S. officials have expressed concerns that user information could be passed by the Chinese-owned app on to authorities in Beijing.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 07:25 IST
Trump gets verified account on TikTok competitor Triller

U.S. President Donald Trump now has a verified account on TikTok competitor Triller, another sign of the White House's disfavor toward the ByteDance-owned video-sharing app.

Triller is one of several TikTok alternatives that have experienced a surge of downloads since Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 6 that would prohibit certain transactions with TikTok unless ByteDance divests it within 45 days. Trump on Friday ordered ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days.

TikTok is best known for viral dance videos that capture the American teenage zeitgeist, but U.S. officials have expressed concerns that user information could be passed by the Chinese-owned app on to authorities in Beijing. ByteDance is already in talks to sell the North America, Australia and New Zealand operations of TikTok to Microsoft Corp . But with the company under a cloud, once-obscure competitors are stepping up their efforts to woo TikTok's young userbase.

Trump's Triller account had three short videos and a little more than 3,000 followers late on Saturday. The Trump campaign and Triller did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Bencic latest to withdraw from U.S. Open

World number eight Belinda Bencic has withdrawn from this years U.S. Open, joining a growing list of players who have decided to skip the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bencic on Saturday announced her decision on Twitter where she ...

President Trump says his brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital.It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away t...

Lightning hold off Jackets, take 2-1 series lead

Brayden Point scored the go-ahead goal in a decisive second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning killed off all four power plays, including a lengthy five-on-three, in Saturday nights 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Toronto. The vi...

Rays-Jays suspended, will be completed Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday night was suspended due to rain after 3 12 innings with the Rays leading 1-0. The game -- in which the only run was scored by Austin Meadows solo homer in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020