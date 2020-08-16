President Trump says his brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday

Left Menu
U.S. President Donald Trump said that his brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital. "It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. His memory will live on in my heart forever.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Trump said in a statement.

