PM Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal on his birthdayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday
"Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted
The Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor turned 52 on Sunday. He thanked the prime minister for his warm wishes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Aam Aadmi Party
ALSO READ
New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple: PMO.
PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians: L K Advani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday: PMO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils plaque to mark laying of Ram temple foundation stone, releases commemorative postal stamp: PTI ASK KR ASHASH