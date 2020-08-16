Left Menu
Congress forms 3-member panel to oversee Rajasthan issues

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday constituted a three-member committee of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal (AICC Gen Secy, incharge Organisantion) and Ajay Maken (AICC Gen Secy, Incharge, Rajasthan) to oversee and ensure the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 21:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Congress today appointed Ajay Maken as the general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, replacing Avinash Pandey with immediate effect. Earlier on August 14, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the winning of the vote of confidence in the state assembly as "a victory for the people of the state" while stating that "BJP's conspiracy" to topple the government in the state has failed.

The Congress today appointed Ajay Maken as the general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, replacing Avinash Pandey with immediate effect. Earlier on August 14, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the winning of the vote of confidence in the state assembly as "a victory for the people of the state" while stating that "BJP's conspiracy" to topple the government in the state has failed.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan won vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday by voice vote. "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19," Gehlot told reporters.

He alleged that the BJP failed in its attempt to topple the state government. "The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed," he said.

Congress MLAs were seen showing victory sign after winning the confidence motion in the State Assembly on Friday. Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tabled a motion for trust vote in the state assembly. Speaker Dr CP Joshi accepted the proposal for discussion and allotted three hours time for the debate.

The two factions in the Congress-led by Gehlot and Sachin Pilot had come together ahead of the assembly session. Pilot had the support of 18 other MLAs. He was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief last month after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

