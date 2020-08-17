Rave party: Goa Forward Party seeks CM's ouster
Addressing a press conference, GFP MLA Vinod Palyekar referred to pictures being circulated on social media in which small-time actor Kapil Jhaveri, who was arrested for hosting a rave party on Saturday, was seen with the chief minister. Reacting to the pictures, Sawant said he had met Jhaveri in his official capacity.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:44 IST
The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for his "failure" to curb the drug menace in the coastal state. Addressing a press conference, GFP MLA Vinod Palyekar referred to pictures being circulated on social media in which small-time actor Kapil Jhaveri, who was arrested for hosting a rave party on Saturday, was seen with the chief minister.
Reacting to the pictures, Sawant said he had met Jhaveri in his official capacity. "I have given the police a free hand to investigate the case," he told reporters.
The GFP has three MLAs in the 40-member House..
