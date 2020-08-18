Corruption sky-high in Bengal, change in governance needed: BJP Rajya Sabha MP

Left Menu
BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Monday claimed that corruption in West Bengal has reached sky-high, and asserted that a change in governance is necessary to bring the state back to its past glory.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Monday claimed that corruption in West Bengal has reached sky-high, and asserted that a change in governance is necessary to bring the state back to its past glory. The BJP leader said that major industry houses are not interested in investing in the state owing to lack of proper atmosphere.

"Though Bengal has been going backwards for a long time, people used to believe that there was very little corruption in the state, but now corruption has reached sky- high," he said. Exasperated with the situation, even ministers in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet are now speaking up against corruption, he claimed.

State Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee had courted controversy within the party a few days ago after he said that the TMC's drive against alleged in-house corruption should be aimed not only at small fries but also at dbig fishes. Dasgupta said that West Bengal is an important part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective to develop the eastern region, as he wants to bring the state back to its old glory from the "present darkness." "Young people are leaving the state for education and jobs. It's a one-way ticket that they are buying while leaving the state, which was once the leader in the field of learning and industry," he said.

A BJP government in the state after the 2021 Assembly elections will be able to bring back the state on the path of development, the MP claimed..

