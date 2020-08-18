Chief Electoral Officers of states going to polls to prepare COVID-19 safety measures: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of election-going states shall prepare a comprehensive plan for COVID-19-related measures. "Chief Electoral Officers of the election going states shall prepare a comprehensive plan for State/district concerned for COVID-19 related measures, taking into account the local conditions, during the conduct of elections," the ECI said.

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier last month decided to conduct impending Bihar Assembly polls with certain protocols such as using PPE kits, conducting thermal scanning, maintaining social distancing, limiting the number of electors in each booth and also increasing the number of polling stations. The state government is also creating an additional 34,000 polling stations which are 45 per cent more than the usual, taking the total number of polling stations to around 1,06,000. (ANI)