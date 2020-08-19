Medical insurance must be provided to all economically weaker sections in UP, including Brahmins: BJP MP

Two days after BJP leader Umesh Dwivedi had claimed that the state government would come up with medical insurance for Brahmins, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the same should be provided to all economically weaker sections across Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader added that efforts should be made to uplift the poor section of the society, which his party was doing in the state.

"The insurance must be provided to the poor section of the society, including Brahmins. The work should be done for the upliftment of the poor and the BJP is working in this direction in the state," he said. The BJP leader claimed that it was only his party that could claim to have worked for all sections of the society."It is only the BJP that has given complete protection and reservation to all sections of the society including the Brahmins. When no other party can claim the same, they had criticised the government when the general class was given 10 per cent reservation," he added.

Observing that his party enjoyed the support of all sections of the society, Shukla added, "Today, BJP not only enjoys the support of the Brahmins but also from Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, and Others Backward Class (OBC). Apart from these, minorities are also joining the party." Earlier on Monday, BJP leader Umesh Dwivedi claimed that the BJP will provide medical insurance to poor Brahmins in the state.

Slamming him, Congress leader Jitin Prasad had said, "In the state of Uttar Pradesh not only poor Brahmins but all Brahmins need medical insurance because they are not feeling secure and protected. "It is a very good thing that different political parties are now bringing up the issue of Brahmins. I welcome the courage. We have seen in the past months how these people were being killed.", he added. (ANI)