Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medical insurance must be provided to all economically weaker sections in UP, including Brahmins: BJP MP

Two days after BJP leader Umesh Dwivedi had claimed that the state government would come up with medical insurance for Brahmins, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the same should be provided to all economically weaker sections across Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:36 IST
Medical insurance must be provided to all economically weaker sections in UP, including Brahmins: BJP MP
BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after BJP leader Umesh Dwivedi had claimed that the state government would come up with medical insurance for Brahmins, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the same should be provided to all economically weaker sections across Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader added that efforts should be made to uplift the poor section of the society, which his party was doing in the state.

"The insurance must be provided to the poor section of the society, including Brahmins. The work should be done for the upliftment of the poor and the BJP is working in this direction in the state," he said. The BJP leader claimed that it was only his party that could claim to have worked for all sections of the society."It is only the BJP that has given complete protection and reservation to all sections of the society including the Brahmins. When no other party can claim the same, they had criticised the government when the general class was given 10 per cent reservation," he added.

Observing that his party enjoyed the support of all sections of the society, Shukla added, "Today, BJP not only enjoys the support of the Brahmins but also from Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, and Others Backward Class (OBC). Apart from these, minorities are also joining the party." Earlier on Monday, BJP leader Umesh Dwivedi claimed that the BJP will provide medical insurance to poor Brahmins in the state.

Slamming him, Congress leader Jitin Prasad had said, "In the state of Uttar Pradesh not only poor Brahmins but all Brahmins need medical insurance because they are not feeling secure and protected. "It is a very good thing that different political parties are now bringing up the issue of Brahmins. I welcome the courage. We have seen in the past months how these people were being killed.", he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership PPP. Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports - Lucknow, Ahmedabad, ...

BMW drives in 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition at Rs 42.5 lakh

BMW Group India on Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of its 3 Series Gran Turismo, priced at Rs 42.5 lakh ex-showroom. Locally produced at the companys Chennai-based plant, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition is availabl...

Muthoot Finance Q1 net profit jumps 52 pc to Rs 858 cr

Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 858 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year. The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 563 crore duri...

UP: Total COVID deaths reach 2,638; active cases reducing since Aug 16

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 reached 2,638 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with the states case fatality rate CFR coming down to 1.57 per cent, a senior official said. A total of 2,638 people have died in the state due to coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020