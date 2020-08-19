Left Menu
National Recruitment Agency a determined step to help millions of youth: Nadda

The Cabinet earlier in the day approved creation of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs, an official statement said. "In a determined step to help millions of youths, PM Narendra Modi ji's Cabinet today assented to set up a specialized National Recruitment Agency.

BJP president JP Nadda (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet's decision to set up a National Recruitment Agency is a "determined" step to help millions of youth. The Cabinet earlier in the day approved creation of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs, an official statement said.

"In a determined step to help millions of youths, PM Narendra Modi ji's Cabinet today assented to set up a specialized National Recruitment Agency. The agency will conduct a Common Entrance Test for multiple exams & bring transparency & efficiency in the recruitment process," Nadda tweeted. Briefing the media on the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it was a historic decision that will allow job-seekers take one common test and save costs and time spent on writing multiple exams.

The BJP chief also welcomed the move to support the COVID-19 hit power sector by giving one-time relaxation in working capital limit norm for discoms under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) to get loans as part of the Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion scheme. Other BJP leaders also praised the decision to set up the NRA with party general secretary Ram Madhav asserting that it will be a "massive relief" to candidates from rural and poor backgrounds. Noting that the eligibility test's score of candidates will be valid for three years, he said it is a "great" youth-oriented reform by the prime minister. Another party general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the decision to eliminate multiples tests and increase transparency is one more example of Modi's "visionary leadership". Youth are India's future and the move will help secure their future, he added.

