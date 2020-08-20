Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unusual for U.S. Treasury to get a cut of any TikTok sale -White House aide

President Donald Trump wants to deny China some of the proceeds from the sale of ByteDance's U.S. operations of its video-sharing app TikTok, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday, but it would be unusual for any company that acquires TikTok to provide funds to the U.S. Treasury. "Well he's said that," Kudlow told CNBC when asked about Trump's demand that part of the proceeds from the TikTok sale he has ordered go to the U.S. Treasury.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 02:02 IST
Unusual for U.S. Treasury to get a cut of any TikTok sale -White House aide
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump wants to deny China some of the proceeds from the sale of ByteDance's U.S. operations of its video-sharing app TikTok, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday, but it would be unusual for any company that acquires TikTok to provide funds to the U.S. Treasury.

"Well he's said that," Kudlow told CNBC when asked about Trump's demand that part of the proceeds from the TikTok sale he has ordered go to the U.S. Treasury. "I acknowledge that it's unusual. The president has his own mind on some of these things," Kudlow said.

"I don't know whether that will end up being the case when the Treasury gets its bids in from potential bidders. But the president has said that. I think he probably would like to deny China some of the proceeds of the TikTok sale," Kudlow added. Trump ordered ByteDance last week to divest TikTok's U.S. operations within 90 days, the latest effort to ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

Trump has said he would support an effort by Microsoft Corp to buy TikTok's American operations if the U.S. government gets a "substantial portion" of the proceeds but has also said there are other interested potential buyers. Oracle Corp has joined some of the investors of TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance in pursuing a bid for the app's operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand, according to people familiar with the matter.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

German tax revenues stabilize in July, industry seen recovering further

German tax receipts stabilized in July with the expected plunge in fiscal revenues caused by lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic proving less steep than originally feared, the finance ministry said on Thursday. Tax receipts o...

FACTBOX-A state-by-state look at some of the U.S. Postal Service's cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has halted a controversial cost-cutting program that slowed mail delivery ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, which could see a doubling in the number of ballots cast by mail because of the novel coronavirus p...

FACTBOX-Biden running mate Harris, former president Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Bidens running mate. Also speaking are former Pre...

Carpenter's slam help Cardinals trounce Cubs

Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam before the St. Louis Cardinals even recorded an out Wednesday afternoon and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Cardinals cruised past the host Chicago Cubs 9-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020