Trump says he doesn't know much about QAnon but has heard it likes him | Updated: 20-08-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 03:52 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he doesn't know much about the QAnon conspiracy theory movement but understands it is gaining in popularity and likes him.
QAnon followers espouse an intertwined series of beliefs based on anonymous web postings from someone claiming special insider knowledge of the Trump administration. The core tenet is that Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators including prominent Democrats.
