Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok removes 380,000 videos in U.S. for violating hate speech policy

U.S. officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China's government. TikTok has said that it has never provided user data to China and that it would not do so if asked.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:31 IST
TikTok removes 380,000 videos in U.S. for violating hate speech policy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

TikTok has removed more than 380,000 videos in the United States for violating its hate speech policy so far this year, the short-form video app said on Thursday. The app, owned by China's ByteDance, also said it banned more than 1,300 accounts for posting hateful content. (https://bit.ly/34levXY)

TikTok said in a blog post that it had acted on content such as race-based harassment and that it also had a zero-tolerance policy on organized hate groups and on content that denied "violent tragedies" like the Holocaust or slavery. The app, which is hugely popular among teenagers, is best known for dance and lip-syncing routines and viral challenges, but a review by the Anti-Defamation League earlier this month said that the platform was being used to spread white supremacist and anti-Semitic hate speech.

TikTok, which has been under scrutiny over its content moderation practices, in March named the initial members of a content advisory council, to give advice on its policies and evaluate the company's actions. U.S. President Donald Trump also ordered ByteDance last week to divest TikTok's U.S. operations within 90 days, in the latest effort to ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles. U.S. officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China's government.

TikTok has said that it has never provided user data to China and that it would not do so if asked.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala all-party meet demands withdrawal of Centre's nod for Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation

An all-party-meeting in Kerala on Thursday demanded withdrawal of the Union Cabinet decision to lease out the airport here to Adani Enterprises while the Centre said the state government did not qualify in the bidding process that was carri...

Senegal port seeks removal of 2,700 tonnes of chemical that caused Beirut blast

The port of Senegals capital Dakar on Thursday said it had requested the removal of around 2,700 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored in its complex - the same volume of the chemical that caused Beiruts devastating port blast ...

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and downed drone

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and downed a booby-trapped drone towards the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency said on Thursday.The official spokesman of the coalition Turki Al-Malki said joint coalition fo...

Mexican president says money stolen by corrupt officials must be returned

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday money stolen by corrupt officials should be returned, a day after it emerged that a key witness in his battle against corruption had accused former presidents, ministers and law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020