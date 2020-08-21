Hungary to tighten border crossing as of Sept 1 to curb spread of coronavirus -PM Orban

Hungary to tighten border crossing as of Sept 1 to curb spread of coronavirus -PM OrbanReuters | Budapest | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:30 IST
Hungary will tighten border crossing rules from Sept. 1 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of new infections is rising in neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Orban, a nationalist who has been in power for more than a decade, also said the government would draft a two-year plan to boost the economy by the middle of next month, after a deeper-than-expected 13.6% plunge in second-quarter economic output.
