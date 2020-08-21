New ADB VP Ashok Lavasa meets Vice President Naidu
The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Ashok Lavasa called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:37 IST
The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Ashok Lavasa called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday.
Taking to Twitter, the Vice President of India posted a picture of the meeting.
"The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Shri Ashok Lavasa called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," Vice President of India tweeted. (ANI)
