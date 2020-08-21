Left Menu
Development News Edition

New ADB VP Ashok Lavasa meets Vice President Naidu

The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Ashok Lavasa called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:37 IST
New ADB VP Ashok Lavasa meets Vice President Naidu
The outgoing Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa (left), Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (right) (Photo/Twitter/Vice President of India). Image Credit: ANI

The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Ashok Lavasa called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Vice President of India posted a picture of the meeting.

"The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Shri Ashok Lavasa called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," Vice President of India tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Materials on record show Swapna Suresh's involvement in Gold Smuggling: Court

Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam has said that there are materials on record to show the involvement of Swapna Suresh in the Gold Smuggling. The court stated that the illegal activities of money laundering posed a great and serious thr...

Godavari, Krishna and Narmada rivers likely to rise due to heavy rainfall: Ministry of Jal Shakti

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday warned that rivers Godavari, Krishna and Narmada, along with their tributaries, are likely to rise due to heavy rainfall in various states. Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Te...

Louis-Dreyfus 'proud to be a nasty, nasty woman' for Dems

The star of Veep brought some bite to her role at the Democrats virtual convention. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the celebrity host for the conventions final night Thursday, took some pointed shots at President Donald Trump and Vice President...

Kia Motors gets 6,523 bookings for Sonet on day one

Kia Motors India on Friday said it has received 6,523 bookings on the first day for its upcoming compact SUV Sonet. The upcoming model has generated an overwhelming response, with a record 6,523 bookings on the very first day, Kia Motors In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020