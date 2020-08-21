BJP will win all seats in 2022 Guj polls: Party's state chief

Newly-appointed Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil on Friday said the party workers have resolved to make the ruling party win all the 182 Assembly seats in the state in the 2022 election. Paatil, whose appointment was made a month back, also expressed confidence on winning the by-polls to eight Assembly constituencies, which fell vacant following the resignation of sitting Congress MLAs earlier this year.

"Some people may consider it as an exaggeration. But we are moving ahead with a resolve to win all the 182 seats in 2022," Paatil told reporters in Rajkot on the third day of his Saurashtra tour. "It can definitely be achieved because the BJP had won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state twice in the past," he added.

The BJP had secured 99 seats in the 2017 Gujarat polls after setting a target of winning 150 seats. "It is true that a single party can never win 100 per cent seats in any big state in the country. But I and the party workers are determined to win all the 182 seats in the next state polls," Paatil, a Lok Sabha MP from Navsari seat, said.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP would win the bypolls to eight seats. The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the bypolls yet.

Paatil said he has asked the party workers to stay away from "groupism". "I told them that groupism will not be tolerated. I have asked them not to join any group because merit is the only criteron for getting a poll ticket or getting a post in the party and recommendations will not help them in any manner," he said.