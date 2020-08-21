Fire at Srisailam hydroelectric plant deeply unfortunate: PM Modi
The Prime Minister said, "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope that injured recover at the earliest."Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:50 IST
The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant.
The Prime Minister said, "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope that injured recover at the earliest."
(With Inputs from PIB)
