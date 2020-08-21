Left Menu
Pence criticises DNC, previews themes for RNC convention

Appearing on Fox Business Network, Pence described the Democrats' convention as “negative” and says he couldn't watch much of it because of the “ad hominem” attacks on Trump. The vice president also criticized Biden and other Democratic speakers for not mentioning violence taking place in some of America's biggest cities.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:54 IST
Vice President Mike Pence said Friday next week's Republican Party convention “will make sure the American people see the choice” between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Previewing themes for the Republican gathering, Pence said viewers will hear about how the GOP will support law and order, and the men and women of law enforcement.

Democrats wrapped their four-day convention Thursday night after nominating Biden for president and California Sen. Kamala Harris for vice president. Appearing on Fox Business Network, Pence described the Democrats' convention as “negative” and says he couldn't watch much of it because of the “ad hominem” attacks on Trump.

The vice president also criticized Biden and other Democratic speakers for not mentioning violence taking place in some of America's biggest cities. Pence promised a “great lineup of leaders” speaking at next week's RNC in North Carolina.

