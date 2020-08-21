Elect AAP to MCD to clean up Delhi: AAP MLA

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said Delhi residents should elect AAP to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to clean up the city. "It is a matter of shame for the citizens of Delhi that the city is one of the dirtiest cities in the country. We want the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to AAP in MCD to clean up the city. The entire country will look at Delhi as an example of cleanliness if AAP is given an opportunity," Bharadwaj told ANI.

"The MCD has cheated the central government by opening toilets for a week during the time of the survey and then closing them again," he added. On Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arresting two persons after they donated an amount to AAP, Bharadwaj said, "The most transparent way of accepting donation is through a cheque and making its information available to Election Commission and Income Tax department. BJP is raking up old issues for no reason."

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Bharadwaj said, "A matter of concern is that in the country every day 60,000 to 70,000 new COVID-19 cases are coming up every day. In Uttar Pradesh, two ministers have died due to COVID-19." Bharadwaj further said that hotels in Delhi have been rightly reopened as many persons' livelihoods are dependent on them.

"It is beyond understanding that if hotels are opening up in Noida and Gurugram, then why can't they be permitted to open in Delhi? Delhi's economy is in doldrums and the hotels have been allowed to open up in the city as many people's subsistence is dependent on the hotels," he said. (ANI)