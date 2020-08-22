Left Menu
Criminal cases should be filed against KCR for demolition of temple, mosques at Telangana Secretariat: Congress

Telangana Congress has raised the demand for filing criminal cases against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over the demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and masjids at Secretariat.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 15:39 IST
Telangana Congress leaders (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress has raised the demand for filing criminal cases against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over the demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and masjids at Secretariat. Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan along with Hyderabad Congress Committee chief Anjan Kumar Yadav, Nampally Congress in-charge Feroz Khan, and others met Collector, Hyderabad on Friday and presented a memorandum addressed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Congress party has also pressed for the need for reconstruction of demolished religious structures on the same spot. "Telangana Chief Minister KCR has been acting completely irresponsibly and not even respecting the religious sentiments and places of worship. Criminal case should be filed against the Chief Minister who is directly responsible for the demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and two masjids. These places of worship, which have religious and historical significance, were demolished as part of Secretariat demolition, without considering the repercussions," Sravan said, speaking to the media after meeting the Collector.

"As per the Indian Law, action should be taken on anyone who hurts religious sentiments, disobeys the constitution and KCR is no exception to it," he added. Sravan also demanded booking criminal cases on CS Somesh Kumar for working hand in glove with KCR.

He also expressed angst over the Telangana police not filing cases against the Chief Minister for demolition despite many Congress activists approaching them across the state. As per historians, the three religious structures demolished by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government had historic significance.

Masjid-e-Hashmi located at erstwhile D Block of Secretariat was built by the Nizams in 1889. Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamad was built during Congress rule in the past. The Nalla Pochamma temple had shot to fame all over the state during the Telangana movement. This temple is considered auspicious by Telangana activists. "According to Places of Worship Act 1991, all religious structures which existed prior to August 15, 1947, should be continued as it is and it is the responsibility of governments to protect them. Anyone who is directly or indirectly responsible for the demolition of religious structures can be jailed up to three years and fine should be levied on them," Sravan said.

The Telangana government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from July 6 after High Court gave clearance on the construction of the new secretariat. The ruling TRS government had decided to construct a new secretariat complex after demolishing the existing secretariat. The new secretariat will be constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crores. In June 2019, KCR had laid the foundation stone for construction of a new secretariat.

