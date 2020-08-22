Left Menu
Amid leadership debate, CWC to meet on Monday

All permanent and special invitees to the CWC have been invited to the meeting, where the leadership issue is also likely to be discussed, besides the current political situation in the country. There has been a clamour within a section of Congressmen for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the grand old party again.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:26 IST
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will meet at 11 am on Monday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a debate over the leadership issue, top Congress leaders will meet here through video-conferencing on Monday and are likely to discuss the matter. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will meet at 11 am on Monday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Saturday.

"A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday, the 24th August 2020 at 11.00 AM via video conferencing," he said in a tweet. All permanent and special invitees to the CWC have been invited to the meeting, where the leadership issue is also likely to be discussed, besides the current political situation in the country.

There has been a clamour within a section of Congressmen for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the grand old party again. The CWC meeting comes close on the heels of Congress president Sonia Gandhi completing a year as the interim party chief, a post she accepted last year after her son Rahul Gandhi stepped down.

A debate is again raging in the Congress over the uncertainty related to its leadership. In an official media briefing two days ago, Congress said its workers across the country want Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party.

