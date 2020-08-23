Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 09:51 IST
PM extends birthday wishes to Baghel

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday.  Baghel, who took over as the state chief minister in 2018, turned 59 on Sunday.  "Best wishes to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday. May God grant him a long life and keep him always healthy," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

