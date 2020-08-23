PM extends birthday wishes to Baghel
New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday. Baghel, who took over as the state chief minister in 2018, turned 59 on Sunday. "Best wishes to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 09:51 IST
New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday. Baghel, who took over as the state chief minister in 2018, turned 59 on Sunday. "Best wishes to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday. May God grant him a long life and keep him always healthy," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Narendra Modi
- New Delhi
- Chhattisgarh
- Congress
- Hindi
- God
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh leading Indian state to recognize community and individual forest rights
Cleanliness drive has been a big support in fight against coronavirus, says PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.
Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's efforts towards cleanliness, says PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi announces week-long campaign from Aug 8 to 15 to free India of garbage.
Chhattisgarh HC judge's son dies in road accident in Rajnandgaon