Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA constituents in Bihar to repeat Lok Sabha poll performance in state elections: BJP leader

Yadav, who is also the BJP's Bihar in-charge, exhorted its workers to unite and ensure victory for not just the saffron party, but also its allies -- the JD(U) and the LJP. Targeting the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and RJD heir-apparent, Tejashwi Yadav, for opposing the use of "virtual medium" for rallies and campaigns, the BJP leader said he should first quit Facebook and Twitter.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:41 IST
NDA constituents in Bihar to repeat Lok Sabha poll performance in state elections: BJP leader

Raising a new slogan --'Bhajpa hai Taiyar, Atma Nirbhar Bihar (BJP is ready, self-reliant Bihar) -- the party's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav on Sunday asserted that the NDA constituents will repeat its Lok Sabha poll triumph in assembly elections. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar will win more than three-fourths of the assembly seats, he said, during his address on the last day of the two-day virtual executive committee meeting of the BJP.

"I am confident that the NDA will witness the same outcome in the assembly polls (due later this year) as it did in the Lok Sabha elections (in 2019). The performance will be repeated. The NDA is going to win more than three-fourths of the assembly seats," Yadav said. Notably, out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the NDA -- comprising the BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the LJP -- bagged 39, and the lone Kishanganj parliamentary seat went to the Congress, which is a part of RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad's RJD, which had contested 20 seats, drew a blank in the general election. Yadav, who is also the BJP's Bihar in-charge, exhorted its workers to unite and ensure victory for not just the saffron party, but also its allies -- the JD(U) and the LJP.

Targeting the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and RJD heir-apparent, Tejashwi Yadav, for opposing the use of "virtual medium" for rallies and campaigns, the BJP leader said he should first quit Facebook and Twitter. "Tejashwi Yadav jee, Twitter and Facebook are also virtual mediums. Why are you using these (platforms) if you are opposed to the idea? Your actions must match your words.

First, quit these social media sites," he said. The NDA wants development of the state, while the RJD leaders want only one family to flourish, the BJP's Rajya Sabha member said.

"The BJP and its allies want to wipe out corruption from the state, but the opposition camp feels that one family has the right to indulge in corrupt practices," Yadav stated. Drawing a parallel between the RJD's 15-year rule and the NDA rule, Yadav said Bihar's health department budget increased to Rs 10,000 crore, when the NDA took over the reins of the state in 2005, from a "paltry sum" of Rs 278 crore.

Listing the achievements of the NDA, he said, "There were only 398 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Bihar in 2005, but the number rose to 1,500 during NDA regime. Of the 1500, some are additional PHCs. The state's literacy rate, which was below 40 per cent in 2005, has crossed over 60 per cent now." "If we have to maintain this growth momentum, it is our (workers') responsibility to take the NDA forward under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," the senior BJP leader added. PTI AR RMS RMS

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 deaths, 1,136 fresh virus cases in Punjab; infection tally 41,779

Punjab on Sunday recorded its second highest fatality count after 50 more people died from coronavirus even as 1,136 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 41,779. According to a medical bulletin, the disease has claimed 1,086 li...

Deputies: Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute

A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanour after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbours over their yard signs. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that An...

TS Marco in Gulf aiming at Louisiana, TS Laura also on way

Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Laura knocked utilities out as it battered Hispaniola early Sunday, following a track forecast t...

SAD chief urges Finance Commission to allocate Rs 100 crore for hospital in Fazilka

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh to allocate Rs 100 crore for setting up a medical college and hospital in Punjabs Fazilka to augment health services in the border district. In a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020