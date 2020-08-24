Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president: AICC's SC dept ahead of CWC meet

The Scheduled Caste (SC) department of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president. The department has made these remarks in a resolution after a meeting in the national executive of SC department, AIICC held through video conference on Sunday, a day before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday (today).

"It was unanimously resolved that Sonia Gandhi ji should continue as the Congress President as she had led the party in most critical times, brought the party to power and led for a decade. As an alternative, we see only Shri Rahul Gandhi ji to accept the responsibility as the Congress President once again," reads the statement of the resolution proposed by Nitin Raut, Chairman, SC Department, AICC and seconded by Advocate Chandrasen Rao, Secretary SC Department, AICC. "He will continue to stand firm and ably utilize the enthusiasm and aspirations of the youth and the experience of the old within the Congress party. He has displayed his compassion towards the marginalized, Dalits, Tribals and women by actively striving for their rights. Under the able leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress party will once again rejuvenate and gain the confidence of the common man apart from the motivating millions of party workers across the country to further strengthen the Party organization," the statement added.

An internal dispute had emerged regarding "leadership" issues in the party after several senior Congress leaders reportedly have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee. There has been a debate in the Congress on the issue of leadership with a section of the party pitching for return of Rahul Gandhi as party president.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as the party's interim chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Sections of the party feel that the uncertainty over the leadership issue should end soon as it will help the party take on the BJP-led government more forcefully. (ANI)