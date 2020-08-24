Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave at end of August

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:47 IST
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave at end of August

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family. "I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month", she said in a statement.

Her departure, about two months before Trump seeks re-election, comes at a crucial time for the president. It leaves him without one of his more passionate spokespersons about his political and policy choices. Conway was his third campaign manager in 2016 and has been one of Trump's most loyal and outspoken defenders in public and on cable news.

She was also the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign to victory. More recently, the adviser was instrumental in getting Trump to restart regular, though shorter, White House briefings about the coronavirus outbreak, a practice that officials have viewed as successful in helping to stop a drop in opinion polls the president has suffered largely because of his handling of the pandemic.

In a separate statement on Twitter, Kellyanne Conway's husband, George, said he was stepping back from his role in the Lincoln Project, a project with the stated mission to "defeat Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box". The decisions by the Conways come a day after their 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, said on Twitter that she was seeking "emancipation". Claudia has previously been outspoken on social media against her parents' views.

George Conway, a conservative lawyer who had co-founded the Lincoln Project, has been a vocal critic of the president. In a public feud with Kellyanne Conway's spouse last year, Trump called him a "wack job" and a "husband from hell", prompting George Conway to say Trump was mentally unfit for his office.

On Sunday, Kellyanne Conway described her time in the administration, and previously with the 2016 campaign, as "heady" and "humbling". She had survived several rounds of staff turnovers in an often chaotic and drama-ridden White House.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts; to discuss leadership issue.

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts to discuss leadership issue....

Mitchell tops 50 again as Jazz top Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and dished out seven assists to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Denver Nuggets for a 129-127 victory on Sunday night near Orlando, giving Utah a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff serie...

Edelweiss witnesses 65% Y-o-Y growth of mobile investors in India

Helping create wealth beyond metros through technology Launched Language customisation for clients in Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil Non-metro cities contribute 58 of active user base in comparison to metro cities, for the first time ever ...

Musician Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

Justin Townes Earle, acclaimed American songwriter and son of veteran musician Steve Earle, has died. He was 38. The news was confirmed by the artists family on his Instagram and Facebook page on Sunday night.It is with tremendous sadness t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020