Pondy Minister urges Rahul Gandhi to take over AICC leadership

Puducherry PWD Minister and former PCC chief A Namassivayam on Monday appealed to Rahul Gandhi to take over leadership of the Congress party. Namassivayam said Rahul Gandhi possessed all the leadership qualities and is an embodiment of the proficiency of great stalwarts of the party who had guided its destiny. "Rahul Gandhi should don the leadership of AICC so that the anti-people style of functioning of the NDA government could be effectively tackled.

Puducherry PWD Minister and former PCC chief A Namassivayam on Monday appealed to Rahul Gandhi to take over leadership of the Congress party. "Rahul Gandhi has the unparalleled efficiency and capability to guide the destiny of the party and also to effectively question the anti-people rule by the Bharatiya Janata party-led NDA government at the Centre," he said in a press release.

He said Rahul Gandhi should become the AICC leader once again in the larger interest of promoting the well-being of the people. Namassivayam said Rahul Gandhi possessed all the leadership qualities and is an embodiment of the proficiency of great stalwarts of the party who had guided its destiny.

"Rahul Gandhi should don the leadership of AICC so that the anti-people style of functioning of the NDA government could be effectively tackled. Rahul Gandhi is an unparalleled and dedicated leader who can run the party with utmost dedication and hence he should don the leadership of the party," he added.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

