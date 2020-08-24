Those trying to weaken Congress have colluded with BJP: Selja over letter row

In a veiled attack at party leaders who have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping reforms, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Kumari Selja alleged that those who are trying to weaken the party have "colluded with the BJP". "It is a matter of shame that some people who enjoyed being in power, whose existence is due to Congress are questioning our leadership. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi raised the voice of poor... At a time when BJP is busy trying to weaken democracy, today it is needed that we strengthen the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi so that they can play a greater role in taking the country forward," Selja said in a video released by HPCC.

"We are with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Those powers which are trying to weaken the Congress party, I think, these elements have colluded with BJP. They are part of BJP's conspiracy," she said. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said that he has never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet Rahul Gandhi said that "we are colluding with BJP".

"Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP' Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!" Sibal tweeted. The tweet by Sibal came after Rahul Gandhi in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today questioned the timing of a letter to Sonia Gandhi by party colleagues for reforms in the party and criticised the move saying that it came when the interim party President was admitted to a hospital.

The Wayanad MP said that this was done in collusion with BJP. "Rahul Gandhi says this (writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership) was done in collusion with BJP," sources said.

"Sonia Gandhi says she has given a note (a reply to the letter written by some senior Congress leaders to her over party leadership) to KC Venugopal, and he will read it out. Rahul Gandhi pointed at the timing of the letter by party colleagues and criticised it," sources said. "Rahul Gandhi said, why was the letter (over party leadership) sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in a hospital," sources said.

Even as Sonia Gandhi asked the CWC members to relieve her from the top post, senior party leaders Manmohan Singh and AK Antony said that she should continue till a new party President is elected, sources said. The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, KC Venugopal and AK Antony among others are present at the virtual meeting. Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress seems divided over the issue. Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again. (ANI)