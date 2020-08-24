Left Menu
Development News Edition

CWC meeting concludes, Sonia Gandhi to remain interim president till new party chief chosen

Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of Congress and the election of new party chief will take place as soon as possible, party leader KH Muniyappa said after a crucial meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:48 IST
CWC meeting concludes, Sonia Gandhi to remain interim president till new party chief chosen
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the CWC meet on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president of Congress and the election of new party chief will take place as soon as possible, party leader KH Muniyappa said after a crucial meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday. "Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has to continue and the election will take place as soon as possible which is the unanimous decision of the working committee," Muniyappa, who is a special invitee to CWC, told ANI

He said there was no difference of opinion on the leadership. "There is no different opinion on leadership and even Ghulam Nabi Azadji, Mukul Wasnikji and Anand Sharmaji have given in writing that there is no dispute on leadership," Muniyappa said.

Sources said while CWC members talked of election of new president in one year, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the process should start in six months. They said a session of AICC session is likely to be convened in six months and a new president will be elected.

Many leaders demanded Rahul Gandhi should again take the post of party chief. The key CWC meeting, which went on for seven hours, was held after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders to Sonia Gandhi in which they called for "full time" active leadership, sweeping reforms and raised questions about the party's present condition and direction. They also demanded elections to CWC.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, the virtual meeting was also attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former union ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and AK Antony. Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019 by the CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for the party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa Congress welcomes CWC resolution on Sonia Gandhi

Goa Congress on Monday welcomed the party working committees CWC resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened. The CWC has also authorised Sonia Gandhi to effect necessary organisation...

Union education minister calls for exam reforms in National Institute of Open Schooling

The National Institute of Open Schooling needs to introduce reforms in its examination process so that the integrity of the institution cannot be questioned, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. He made the c...

Germany to issue 'green bonds' worth up to $13B this year

The German government plans to generate up to 11 billion euros 13 billion for clean transportation and renewable energy projects this year by issuing so-called green bond, officials said on Monday. The step is part of an effort to meet dema...

Akal Takht rejects Langah's fresh clemency appeal

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday rejected a clemency appeal of excommunicated Sucha Singh Langah, a former Akali minister, saying the Sikh community would continue to socially boycott him. The decision came after Langahs s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020