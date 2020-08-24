Rahul Gandhi should lead after Sonia steps down: Guj Cong

Gujarat Congress on Monday said Rahul Gandhi should lead the party whenever Sonia Gandhi steps down as the interim president. The Gujarat unit said Sonia Gandhi decided to continue as interim president of the party to honor feelings of the party workers, hours after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) urged her to hold the position till an AICC session is convened.

Notably, Gujarat Congress had on Sunday passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to "immediately take over as AICC president" if Sonia Gandhi decides to step down. "All Congress workers are having immense faith in the Gandhi family for sacrifices they have made to keep the country united. Soniaji never wanted any position for herself.

She has decided to continue as the interim chief just to honor the feelings of partymen," said Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda. He, however, said Rahul Gandhi should come back as the party chief once his mother, Sonia Gandhi, steps down.

"Congress workers, as well as common people, are having a feeling that Rahulji should become party president after Sonia Gandhi. The country needs Rahul Gandhi to fight the dictatorial regime and to restore harmony and unity," he added. State working president Hardik Patel echoed Chavda's views.

"Congress won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and 2009 under the leadership and guidance of Sonia Gandhi. Country's youths wanted to see Rahulji as Congress president after Soniaji. But, he once again declined," said Patel. He said Rahul Gandhi should become "active" and lead the Congress if the party wants to win the 2024 general elections.