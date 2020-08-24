Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi should lead after Sonia steps down: Guj Cong

The Gujarat unit said Sonia Gandhi decided to continue as interim president of the party to honor feelings of the party workers, hours after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) urged her to hold the position till an AICC session is convened. Notably, Gujarat Congress had on Sunday passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to "immediately take over as AICC president" if Sonia Gandhi decides to step down.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi should lead after Sonia steps down: Guj Cong
Gujarat Congress party logo Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Congress on Monday said Rahul Gandhi should lead the party whenever Sonia Gandhi steps down as the interim president. The Gujarat unit said Sonia Gandhi decided to continue as interim president of the party to honor feelings of the party workers, hours after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) urged her to hold the position till an AICC session is convened.

Notably, Gujarat Congress had on Sunday passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to "immediately take over as AICC president" if Sonia Gandhi decides to step down. "All Congress workers are having immense faith in the Gandhi family for sacrifices they have made to keep the country united. Soniaji never wanted any position for herself.

She has decided to continue as the interim chief just to honor the feelings of partymen," said Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda. He, however, said Rahul Gandhi should come back as the party chief once his mother, Sonia Gandhi, steps down.

"Congress workers, as well as common people, are having a feeling that Rahulji should become party president after Sonia Gandhi. The country needs Rahul Gandhi to fight the dictatorial regime and to restore harmony and unity," he added. State working president Hardik Patel echoed Chavda's views.

"Congress won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and 2009 under the leadership and guidance of Sonia Gandhi. Country's youths wanted to see Rahulji as Congress president after Soniaji. But, he once again declined," said Patel. He said Rahul Gandhi should become "active" and lead the Congress if the party wants to win the 2024 general elections.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata criticises Centre for not divulging PM's CARE Fund

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday took a swipe at the Centre for not divulging details of the functioning of the Prime Ministers CARE Fund and said that her government has been maintaing transparency in its operations since ...

All hotels will follow guidelines and SOPs: Prahlad Singh Patel

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday took stock of the preparations of Ashoka Hotel and assured that all the hotels will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health. Speaking to ANI he said, ...

Nine people charged in New IRA investigation - Northern Ireland police

Nine of the 10 people arrested last week in an investigation of the militant Irish nationalist New IRA group have been charged on a range of offences from directing terrorism to conspiracy to possess explosives, Northern Ireland police said...

France's COVID-19 cases and casualties rise

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 1,955 compared to the previous day, the French health ministry said on Monday, with 22 new clusters found. The health ministry added the number of deaths had risen by 15 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020