Nadda hits out at DMK, says BJP's footprint increasing in Tamil Nadu

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at DMK and said that the party's footprint was increasing in Tamil Nadu and it will have a substantial share in municipal and assembly elections.

Updated: 24-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:00 IST
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at DMK and said that the party's footprint was increasing in Tamil Nadu and it will have a substantial share in municipal and assembly elections. Addressing a meeting of state BJP executive meeting through video conferencing, he appealed the party workers to work hard as the party needs to increase its vote share in the state.

"In the near future, the party will have a good share in local body elections as well as in assembly elections. We have to increase our vote share," he said. Targeting DMK, he alleged that it has been "inciting feelings against the national spirit".

"They have been on a lookout to see to it that the assimilation into national mainstream is always disrupted. They have been anti-development," he said. "We can say that in Tamil Nadu, DMK has become a sheltering ground for people who are not working in interests of the nation. We have to be alert, active and see to it that we are able to give a befitting reply to such people," he added.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said the Prime Minister led from the front in the fight against COVID-19. "He took a very bold decision to prepare the county to fight the pandemic and make the health system robust. There was no dedicated COVID-19 facility when the lockdown began but now there are more than 1500 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the country," he said.

Nadda said the last National Education Policy came in 1986. "It was just a change in figures and no change in policies and spirit. Under PM Modi, we have got an independent education policy, which is Bharat education policy. Under the New Education Policy, rich and poor are both going to get a qualitative and affordable education. Acceptability has also been improved as local languages are set to be used as a mode of education till class VIII," he said.

Nadda also lauded BJP workers their effort in the party's `Feed the Needy' programme. He said that teams of state unit should be strong and use should be made of social media to strengthen the party. (ANI)

