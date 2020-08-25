Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former IPS officer joins BJP, says he will work to bring "nationalist spirit" to Tamil Nadu

Joining the BJP at its national headquarters here, Annamalai heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he embodies a leader's qualities of fearlessness, courage, knowledge and giving spirit "I will work to strengthen what the BJP stands for and to bring that nationalist spirit to the state of Tamil Nadu," the 36-year-old former police officer, who has been involved in social work since quitting the IPS, told reporters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:40 IST
Former IPS officer joins BJP, says he will work to bring "nationalist spirit" to Tamil Nadu

Former IPS officer Kuppusamy Annamalai joined the BJP on Tuesday, asserting that he will work to bring the "nationalist spirit" to Tamil Nadu.  Joining the BJP at its national headquarters here, Annamalai heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he embodies a leader's qualities of fearlessness, courage, knowledge and giving spirit

"I will work to strengthen what the BJP stands for and to bring that nationalist spirit to the state of Tamil Nadu," the 36-year-old former police officer, who has been involved in social work since quitting the IPS, told reporters.  BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, who is his party's in-charge for the state, said the party has been attracting people from different segments into its fold in the state, which has been traditionally dominated by the two Dravidian parties, AIADMK and DMK.  He said it is very important to strengthen nationalist movement in Tamil Nadu, which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of the next year. Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan was also present at the joining ceremony. Annamalai later met BJP national president J P Nadda.  Nadda had on Monday assailed the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of being a "sheltering ground for people not working in the interest of the nation" and "always inciting feelings against the national spirit." PTI KR AARAAR

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sorry if we hurt Sonia Gandhi's feelings:Veerappa Moily

If we have hurt her Sonia Gandhis feelings, we are sorry for it, M Veerappa Moily, one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who sought urgent organisational reforms, said on Tuesday, asserting they never questioned her leadership. At the same ...

Lawyer tells UN judges Mladic may not be fit for key hearing

A lawyer for Ratko Mladic told a UN court Tuesday that the former Bosnian Serb military chief may not be mentally fit to take part in an appeal hearing against his convictions for crimes including genocide committed throughout the 1992-95 B...

'We are not dissenters, did not challenge leadership', say some of Cong's letter writers

A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee meeting, some members belonging to the group of 23 who wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul on Tuesday said they were not dissenters but proponents of revival of the party....

Plea to ensure central educational institutions follow guidelines in recruitment, Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, others

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Central government and others on a petition seeking directions to ensure that all central educational institutions, including AIIMS Raebareli, provide reservations in direct recruitment in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020