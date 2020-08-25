Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt over journalists' death

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its attitude towards safety and freedom of journalists. She added that while three journalists were killed in three months, FIRs have been filed against 11 journalists.

"Shubham Mani Tripathi was killed on June 19, Vikram Joshi was killed on July 20, Ratan Singh was killed on August 24. Three journalists were killed in three months. FIRs have been filed against 11 journalists. The attitude of the UP Government towards safety and freedom of journalists is unfortunate," she tweeted in Hindi. Earlier in the day, she said that "crime rate metre is higher than government's speed".

In her tweet on Tuesday, Priyanka said that in two days the crime rate has doubled which shows the commitment of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a journalist Ratan Singh who was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district, said police on Tuesday."Three prime accused arrested from the spot. Search for other accused is underway. Although the deceased was a journalist the incident does not involve anything related to journalism. It is completely about the land dispute between the two parties," said Subhash Chandra Dubey, DIG Azamgarh. (ANI)