Odd News Roundup: In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts.

Updated: 25-08-2020 18:50 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts. Instead, the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States. He is now holding off on producing a replica of Joe Biden.

