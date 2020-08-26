Left Menu
Describing President Donald Trump as someone who is not a traditional politician, First Lady Melania Trump has made a passionate plea to her countrymen to re-elect her husband who will not stop fighting for them as “America is in his heart.” Melania, 50, in her historic address to the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday said, “I am here because we need my husband to be our President and Commander-in-Chief for four more years.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:54 IST
'My husband will not stop fighting for you': Melania Trump tells Americans
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@FLOTUS)

Describing President Donald Trump as someone who is not a traditional politician, First Lady Melania Trump has made a passionate plea to her countrymen to re-elect her husband who will not stop fighting for them as "America is in his heart." Melania, 50, in her historic address to the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday, said, "I am here because we need my husband to be our President and Commander-in-Chief for four more years. He is what is best for our country." Melania opted Rose Garden as the place of her address to the Republican National Convention as the organizers had to drastically scale down the convention at its original venue of Charlotte in North Carolina due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. This is for the first time in recent memory that a First Lady has addressed the convention from Rose Garden of the White House.

Calling her husband an "authentic person" in reference to Trump's directness and unfiltered commentary, the First Lady concluded her keynote address by saying: "I believe that we need my husband's leadership now more than ever." "As you have learned over the past five years, he is not a traditional politician. ..He doesn't just speak words. He demands action and he gets results. The future of our country has always been very important to him, and it is something that I have always admired," the First Lady said. "America is in his heart," she said. President Trump is scheduled to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on Thursday.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will challenge Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris in the November 3 election. "I know I speak for my husband and the entire family when I say we have not forgotten the incredible people who were willing to take a chance on a businessman who had never worked in politics," Melania said as she shared her husband's vision of a better, stronger and safer America.

"We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things. Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking. And that is because he's an authentic person who loves this country and its people and wants to continue to make it better," the First Lady said. "If you tell him it cannot be done, he just works harder. He's what is best for our country," Melania said, drawing applause from the select invited guests at the Rose Garden of the White House.

In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your families," she said. Referring to COVID-19, she said her husband's administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment and vaccine available to everyone.

The Trump administration has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus which has infected 5 million people and killed more than 170,000 in the country. "Donald wants to keep your family safe. He wants to help your family succeed. He wants nothing more than for this country to prosper and he doesn't waste time playing politics," the First Lady said. She also spoke on the issue of race and religion.

"I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history...," the Slovenian-American said. "Stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin," she said.

"I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone," she said. "I urge people to come together in a civil manner, so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals," she said.

"Since taking office my husband and this administration have taken historic measures to empower and support women in the United States — and around the world," she added. Telling her countrymen that "We will be honored to serve this incredible country for four more years," the First Lady said that her husband knows how to make real change.

