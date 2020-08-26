Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP announces first list of 250 Mandal unit presidents in city

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday announced the first list of 250 presidents of Mandal (ward) units, of which 80 per cent are new faces, as part of the ongoing organizational restructuring in the party. "There is resentment among such hardworking workers and they may register their protest at the party office," said a senior Delhi BJP leader privy to organizational restructuring.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:00 IST
Delhi BJP announces first list of 250 Mandal unit presidents in city
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday announced the first list of 250 presidents of Mandal (ward) units, of which 80 per cent are new faces, as part of the ongoing organizational restructuring in the party. All the Mandal presidents in the list are below 45 years of age as per the party policy, Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel said.

"Among the new ward presidents, 55 belong to OBC, 36 SC, and 20 women categories. There are around 200 new faces and 50 have been repeated," he said. Party leaders said the names of remaining Mandal presidents will be announced soon.

There are a total of 280 ward units of the BJP in Delhi. The party is also expected to declare the names of new state office bearers and presidents of 14 district units in the next few days, they said.

Goel said the process for selecting ward presidents involved extensive feedback exercise through party-appointed observers. Nearly 4,500 party leaders, including former and current ward presidents, councilors, legislators, parliamentarians and state office bearers, were consulted and their feedback was taken for each ward, he said.

However, a section of party leaders alleged that the feedback process was "manipulated" and "hardworking" workers were denied their due in many cases. "There is resentment among such hardworking workers and they may register their protest at the party office," said a senior Delhi BJP leader privy to organizational restructuring. The BJP's central leadership has appointed its national general secretary Arun Singh and Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar as observers for organisational restructuring of the Delhi unit.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre should distribute money accumulated in disaster funds among all states: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday questioned the Centre on its expenditure out of disaster funds and urged the union government to distribute that money among all the states irrespective of the political party in power...

NEET, JEE exams should be held as planned in Sept: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said NEET and JEE exams should be held as planned in September as their postponement will lead to further anxiety among students. His comments come in the wake...

RBI restructuring package to help both borrowers, bankers: experts

The restructuring package announced by Reserve Bank of India RBI on August 6 is aimed at helping both borrowers and bankers to tide over the challenging time, banking experts said on Wednesday. Speaking at a webinar organised by CII, Indian...

Report stresses on measures against cyber frauds amid surge in digital payments

Adoption of e-commerce and digital financial services has seen accelerated growth in the country but the concurrent rise in cyber frauds necessitate multi-level awareness, cross industry collaboration and bringing in fraud prevention measur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020