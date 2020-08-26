Rajasthan BJP to launch protest against state govt over power tariff, other issues

Rajasthan BJP will launch a protest against the Congress government over high power tariffs and other issues in the state on August 28 via its "Halla Bol" campaign on social media, party leaders said on Wednesday. BJP state president Satish Poonia will launch the protest, and the party's MPs, MLAs, former MLAs and district heads among others will participate in it, they said. Speaking to reporters here, Poonia said that instead of providing relief to the people of the state, the Congress government has increased power tariffs, which has adversely affected everybody.

The youth of the state are upset and frustrated due to the pending recruitment processes, he said, adding that the Congress government had announced recruitment to more than one lakh posts in the last one and a half years, but so far, the process is going for around 16,000 posts only. "There is a big mess with the youth and unemployment allowance, which they have not been received since July," Poonia said.

He said a press conference will be held on August 29, and on August 31, effigy burning and demonstrations will be organised in all the divisions of the state and a memorandum will be given to power department officials.