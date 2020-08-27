12 injured in clashes between BJP, CPI(M) supporters in Tripura

At least 12 people were injured in clashes between supporters of the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M) in different parts of Tripura on Wednesday during a state-wide demonstration by the opposition party to protest against "anti-people" policies of the Centre, police said. Five of them are critically injured, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Subrata Chakraborty said.

He said police lathi-charged in Sabroom subdivision of South Tripura district and Khowai area to disperse the agitators, and security has been beefed up in these places. Over 4,000 protestors of the CPI(M) were arrested during the day but later set free, Chakraborty said.

CPI(M) state secretary Gautam Das said demonstrations were held at 282 locations across Tripura to press for a 16- point charter of demands, including rolling back of the labor act and increasing man-days in MNREGA. "BJP anti-socials indiscriminately attacked our party workers and leaders. The clash took place at 30 places. But, the most violent one was at Rupaichari area," Das told reporters.

He said the party has filed an FIR, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee, however, rubbished the allegations and said it was pre-planned violence by the CPI(M).

"Five BJP workers have suffered injuries in the clash at Rupaichari. The attack was instigated by senior leaders of the CPI(M), who are now absconding," Bhattacharjee alleged.