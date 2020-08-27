Turkey's Erdogan, Trump discuss Mediterranean tension on phone

Turkey's Erdogan, Trump discuss Mediterranean tension on phoneReuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:20 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump talked on the phone on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the Mediterranean, Erdogan's office said.
Tensions between Turkey and Greece have escalated since Ankara sent its Oruc Reis survey vessel to disputed eastern Mediterranean waters this month, a move Athens called illegal.
Turkey and Greece, both NATO allies, vehemently disagree over claims to hydrocarbon resources in the area based on conflicting views on the extent of their continental shelves in waters dotted with mostly Greek islands.
