FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following excerpts of prepared remarks from Americans "from all walks of life" were selected and provided by the Republican Party in advance of the night's events. SCOTT DANE, MINNESOTA LOGGER AND TRUCKER (in prepared remarks):

“When plants closed in Duluth, Sartell, and International Falls, they were just numbers on a paper to the Obama-Biden administration. To me, they were people and jobs and families.” “Under President Trump, we’ve seen a new recognition of the value of forest management in reducing wildfires. And we’ve seen new support for our way of life — where a strong back and a strong work ethic can build a strong middle class.”

MICK MCHALE, PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF POLICE ORGANIZATIONS, A UNION GROUP (in prepared remarks): “I’m proud that the overwhelming majority of American police officers are the best of the best and put their lives on the line without hesitation. And good officers need to know that their elected leaders and the department brass have their backs.”

CHEN GUANGCHENG, CHINESE HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST (in prepared remarks): “The U.S. must use its values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, to gather a coalition of other democracies to stop China’s aggression. President Trump has led on this and we need the other countries to join him in this fight. A fight for our future.”

KEITH KELLOGG, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER TO VICE PRESIDENT PENCE (in prepared remarks): “Ask yourself, has this President kept his promises … to keep us out of needless conflicts and to pursue ending wars without end? Has he defended your interests in renegotiating trade deals that previously hurt Americans and our national security? Has he fulfilled his Commander in Chief role by decisively going after our Nation’s enemies? You and I know, the answer is yes.”

LOU HOLTZ, RETIRED FOOTBALL COACH (in prepared remarks): “President Trump always finds a way to get something done. If you want to do something bad enough, you will find a way. If not, you will find an excuse, and excuses are a lot easier to find than solutions. President Trump finds solutions.”

(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Cooney)