AAP protests against BJP-ruled municipal corporation across Delhi

These banners were placed on all major flyovers, foot-over bridges and underpasses in the city, it said. AAP's Leader of Opposition in the EDMC Manoj Tyagi held a protest outside the NDMC office in Patparganj. AAP Leader of Opposition in the North municipal corporation Vikas Goel and West MCD Leader of Opposition Prem Singh Chauhan held protests outside the civic centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:59 IST
Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and other legislators Somnath Bharti, Praveen Deshmukh and Madanlal were the key leaders who held the protests, the party said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday organised protests against the BJP-ruled municipal corporation in Delhi after the civic body ranked poorly in the central government's latest cleanliness survey. In the Swachh Survekshan 2020 awards, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ranked 31st, the NDMC 43rd and the EDMC came 46th. Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and other legislators Somnath Bharti, Praveen Deshmukh and Madanlal were the key leaders who held the protests, the party said in a statement.

The party said its members protested against the three municipal corporations by putting up around 150 human banners in 36 assemblies across Delhi. These banners were placed on all major flyovers, foot-over bridges and underpasses in the city, it said.

AAP's Leader of Opposition in the EDMC Manoj Tyagi held a protest outside the NDMC office in Patparganj. AAP Leader of Opposition in the North municipal corporation Vikas Goel and West MCD Leader of Opposition Prem Singh Chauhan held protests outside the civic centre. Many other AAP councillors and MLAs also organised 'dharnas' at their respective areas, the statement said. "It is very unfortunate that Delhi, which is the capital of the country, has found to be the dirtiest city due to the BJP. Tourists from different countries of the world come to Delhi, Prime Minister of this country Narendra Modi lives in Delhi, all the cabinet ministers of the Centre and all the MPs live in Delhi. But the reluctance and the corruption of the BJP-led MCDs have made Delhi the dirtiest city," Pathak said. Tyagi said the people of Delhi have given only one responsibility to the MCDs, that is to clean up Delhi, but the BJP has failed miserably. "We want to apprise the people of Delhi about the failure of the BJP," Tyagi said.

