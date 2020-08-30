Israel hopes for UAE normalisation ceremony in DC next month, minister says
"This agreement is expected to be signed in the month of September in the city of Washington," Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan. "It will happen - is meant to happen, so I hope - before our Rosh Hashanah.Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-08-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 11:37 IST
Israel hopes to hold a Washington ceremony solemnising its normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates by mid-September, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet said on Sunday. "This agreement is expected to be signed in the month of September in the city of Washington," Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan.
"It will happen - is meant to happen, so I hope - before our Rosh Hashanah. There is still no date, but this is certainly the desire of the government of Israel." Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, is on Sept. 18. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Sam Holmes)
