Trump adviser Kushner says peace is also desired by countries' people

Trump adviser Kushner says peace is also desired by countries' peopleReuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:53 IST
President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, said on Monday that the peace forged by Emirati and Israeli leaders was also desired by the two countries' peoples.
Kushner also thanked Saudi Arabia for granting permission for the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates. He made his comments after landing in Abu Dhabi airport.
ALSO READ
S Africa 'regrets' United Arab Emirates-Israel peace agreement
Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir
Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties
Pakistan army chief arrives in Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties
Netanyahu says Israel preparing for direct flights to UAE over Saudi Arabia