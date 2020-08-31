Left Menu
RS Chairman hold discussions with Home, health secretaries for ensuring safety of members during monsoon session

Ahead of the monsoon session of the parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday held discussions on ensuring health safety of members with Union Secretaries of Home, Health and Defence Research besides DG, ICMR.

31-08-2020
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the monsoon session of the parliament amid COVID-19 pandemic, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday held discussions on ensuring health safety of members with Union Secretaries of Home, Health and Defence Research besides DG, ICMR. He raised several issues and sought clarifications on health safety and hassle-free travel of MPs.

Naidu said that members should get tested in their own interest. Family members, staff and drivers of legislatures will also be tested for COVID-19. Parliament will function with members speaking with masks on change of air of ACs 6 times every day to check infection. COVID awareness video clips will be shown MPs and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will provide a range of sanitization services.

The monsoon session of the Parliament would be held from September 14 to October 1 and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have 18 sittings. (ANI)

