Neither Telangana CM at Ganesh Puja nor his alliance party constituency's Muharram procession followed COVID-19 norms: BJP

BJP MLA Raja Singh on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not following COVID-19 norms in the state. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Yesterday in Asaduddin Owaisi's parliamentary constituency there was a huge annual procession of Muharram. I ask Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao why he puts restrictions on Hindu festivals in the State. You warned the priests, devotees and even locked the temples during the festivals. We cooperated with you as there is COVID-19 pandemic and positive cases are increasing. But can thousands of people take part in a procession in your alliance party, AIMIM's parliamentary constituency?"

He said that the state chief minister does not follow COVID-19 norms and this is unfortunate. "The Chief Minister has given police force for their procession. I ask whether positive cases of COVID-19 will not increase now? It is unfortunate that Telangana state has got such a Chief Minister who himself does not follow COVID-19 norms. Yesterday at Pragathi Bhavan, a Ganesh Puja, a 'show put up' puja was conducted in which his family members also participated. We have seen that neither the priest, nor the Chief Minister or his family members wore masks," he told ANI. (ANI)