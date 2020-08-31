Pence describes President Trump and PM Modi as 'larger than life figures'

Left Menu
“When you think about the US and India, you think about two strongest democracies in the world, the shared values,” Pence said during a virtual event on the US-India organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-profit organisation. He credited Prime Minister Modi and President Trump for strengthening the bilateral ties and said the relationship between India and the US has never been so strong, but the best is yet to come.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:56 IST
US Vice President Mike Pence (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

He credited Prime Minister Modi and President Trump for strengthening the bilateral ties and said the relationship between India and the US has never been so strong, but the best is yet to come. "So much of the strong India-US ties is a result of the relationship that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have forged. They are both larger than life figures. People know where they stand. They have great aspirations," Pence said.

He said the relation between the USA and India is deeply personal and has only grown with time. "What lies at the core of the dramatic growth in the relations are those family ties, those economic ties, and ultimately those shared values - two strongest and prosperous democracies in the world," Pence said.

"We want to continue to build the relationship with India for the greater prosperity of both nations. The best is yet to come for both India and the United States," he added. He also cited the tremendous growth in bilateral trade ties as well as defence and noted that both countries favoured a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific region. "In the last 20 years, we have seen a 500 per cent increase in the trading relations between the US and India. As President Trump said during his visit to India, we want to build on the foundation for more growth and prosperity," Pence said. Modi and Trump addressed a huge crowd in Ahmedabad during the US president's visit to India in February this year. Trump was also accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration on his trip to India.

The Trump campaign recently released its first video commercial that has short clips from Prime Minister Modi's speeches and President Trump's historic address in Ahmedabad. Titled "Four More Years" the 107-second video starts with the iconic footage of Modi and Trump walking hand in hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during the prime minister's visit to the US last year wherein the leaders of the world's two largest democracies made a joint address before a strong crowd of Indian-Americans numbering more than 50,000.

