Govt not seeking 'sensitive personal data' for health ID registration

The Central government has warned of fake news being circulated on various social media platforms that it is seeking ''sensitive personal data'' for the registration of unique Health ID.

"Claim: Media report has claimed that the government is asking for 'sensitive personal data' for the registration of Health ID. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake Information like name, year of birth, state, etc. are required while registering for Health ID," PIB Fact Check tweeted on Tuesday.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a unique health ID will be provided to every citizen which will have their details of diseases, diagnosis, report, medication, and so on. (ANI)