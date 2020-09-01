Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar blocks activist website, saying it spreads fake news

Myo Swe, a spokesman for the ministry, said it had acted on reports by a social media monitoring group related to the security forces but declined to name the group. The campaign group whose website was blocked, Justice for Myanmar, investigates the military's business interests.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:34 IST
Myanmar blocks activist website, saying it spreads fake news
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Myanmar's telecommunications ministry said on Tuesday it had ordered mobile operators to block a website run by activists investigating the military for spreading fake news, which the group said was a bid to silence critical voices. Myo Swe, a spokesman for the ministry, said it had acted on reports by a social media monitoring group related to the security forces but declined to name the group.

The campaign group whose website was blocked, Justice for Myanmar, investigates the military's business interests. "The social media monitoring team found that some websites are spreading fake news," Myo Swe told Reuters by phone.

A spokesman for the military did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment. Justice for Myanmar has published a series of investigations on its website, including a report about businesses that donated to the security forces during a 2017 crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that the United Nations said was carried out with "genocidal intent".

The army denies genocide, saying it was engaged in legitimate operations against militants. In recent months, the telecommunications ministry has blocked more than 200 websites for disseminating what it deems to be fake news, including agencies that cover conflict between the military and ethnic minority insurgents.

Norway's Telenor, one of four mobile operators in Myanmar, said in a statement the ministry had invoked Section 77 of the Telecommunications Law, which authorises the suspension of communication during an "emergency", to order it to block one website and three associated IP addresses. It did not identify the website but said it had complied with the order and viewed it with "grave concern". It said it protested against the blocking but did not say to whom.

On Tuesday, Justice for Myanmar's website not accessible inside the country. Instead, it was replaced with the message: "You have tried to access a web page which has been blocked as per directive received from the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Myanmar."

Yadanar Maung, a representative of the group, said in a statement the block was "an attempt to silence dissent and cover up the truth about the Myanmar military cartel's corruption and international crimes". "We will continue speaking truth to power." (Editing by Robert Birsel and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 40,000-mark

Nepals coronavirus tally crossed 40,000 on Tuesday with 1,069 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said. The country has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to ...

Privatisation-bound BPCL sees 2 key positions fall vacant

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Tuesday saw two key board positions, including that of chairman and managing director, falling vacant after the government decided to let the new owner of the company fill in the posts. ...

Gunshots kill two cops, one of them a woman

Two police personnel posted in Bihar, one of them a woman and both hailing from north Bengal, were killed inside a high security campus here on Tuesday by gunshots fired from male constables service weapon, a senior official said. Patna Sen...

UPDATE 1-Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60 of capacity in the three months to the end of September, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.The airl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020