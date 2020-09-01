Left Menu
2 more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two more MLAs in Odisha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number o mm,mf lawmakers infected with the disease to 16 in the state. Bari MLA Sunanda Das in her twitter post said, "I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required.

In a post on social media, Susant Kumar Rout, first time legislator from Bhubaneswar-North, said that he was also under home isolation and his condition was stable. He urged all those who had come in contact with him, in the last few days to get themselves tested, if necessary.

Rout is the second legislator from the state capital after Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena to have contracted the infection. BJP MLA from Nilagiri Sukanta Kumar Nayak was the first lawmaker from the state to test COVID-19 positive in July.

Of the 16 MLAs who have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, 14 are from the BJD and two from the BJP. Two Lok Sabha Members, BJDs Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal and BJPs Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari have also tested COVID-19 positive.

